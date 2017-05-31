SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Adaptive Live 2017 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), underscored its usability leadership with the announcement of a next-generation visual analytics offering at the company's annual user conference. The enhanced visual analytics with new interactive dashboards enable unprecedented self-service analytics access for finance and business users across the organization.

"Analytics aren't just for BI analysts anymore, and we see this at all levels and across all industries," said Bhaskar Himatsingka, chief product officer at Adaptive Insights. "As a result, we made our analytics experience even easier and developed new capabilities to empower all types of users, from analysts to managers and executives in finance and beyond, to both create and manage a variety of interactive dashboards -- regardless of analytics experience. This changes how businesses can monitor, analyze, and better manage their business performance using real-time financial and operational data."

According to a recent CFO survey, nearly half (45%) of CFOs plan to invest in dashboards and analytics by 2020, topping the technologies investment list. Although many enterprise software solutions, such as HR and CRM, have integrated analytics, the Adaptive Suite is the only cloud planning solution that offers this capability. The combination of a new user experience and the interactivity of the dashboards delivers a new level of self-service usability and faster time to insight for users.

"Adaptive Insights' dashboards and analytics allow our budget managers instant access to easy-to-understand metrics on the fly," said Lee Perryman, senior financial analyst, The Motley Fool. "Not only has this allowed our business leaders to make quicker and more informed decisions, but also freed up time for our finance team to focus on analysis that can really drive the business by drastically decreasing the amount of financial questions we field from those business leaders."

Greater Access, Better Decision Making with Self-Service Analytics Capabilities

Continuing the Adaptive Insights "click, not code" promise to customers, the new interactive dashboards allow users to drag and drop data from the Adaptive Suite, such as from a plan or forecast, and bring it directly into a dashboard. This makes personalization and updating a simple and easy task, handled by the dashboard owner. Users can also personalize the dashboards, enabling quick access and exploration of all the data, including actuals, plans, forecasts, assumptions, and drill-through.

The in-context analytics means no downloading required to access the data, as other approaches such as Excel or standalone Business Intelligence (BI) tools require, and provides access to always accurate, fresh data. From the dashboard, users can drill down into any data point, as the data is always connected, ensuring complete visibility and integrity of the data.

In addition to interactive dashboards and in-context analytics, visual capabilities of the Adaptive Suite include sparklines, scorecards, and CPM-specific charts like waterfalls and visualizations of period over period analysis and variances.

The visual analytics capabilities will be showcased to the 1,400+ attendees at Adaptive Live this week, as well as the full release of Adaptive Suite 2017.2. Additionally, a new Software Planning & Analytics Solution is being demonstrated.

For more information about Adaptive Insights' activities at Adaptive Live, visit www.adaptivelive.com.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

