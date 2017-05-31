SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Adaptive Live 2017 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), brings new innovations to its award-winning Adaptive Suite, being showcased here, at the company's annual user conference. The new Adaptive Suite 2017.2 continues to deliver on the company's commitment to provide easy, powerful, and fast planning and analytics software to both finance and business users.

Key highlights of Adaptive Suite 2017.2 include:

Self-Service Analytics. With the launch of the next-generation of visual analytics, end-users and analysts alike can now easily create compelling interactive dashboards, personalize them as they see fit, enabling quick access and exploration of all the data, including actuals, plans, forecasts, assumptions, and drill-through, as they choose, right at their fingertips. See the separate announcement issued today.

Powerful, end-user configurable time modeling. Change is the new normal and businesses want to plan and analyze at fine granularity so they can adapt to the changing business conditions. With the ability to model their calendars as they choose, Adaptive Suite now enables organizations to not limit themselves to a 12-month calendar. The new capability is easily configured by the user and is ideal for retail organizations, sports teams, academic institutions, and others that operate on calendars that require highly flexible, custom time modeling.

Flexible and powerful modeling experience. Building upon its philosophy of "click, not code," enhanced global formulas, and cube linked accounts, the Adaptive Suite continues to extend flexibility and scalability for enterprises, enabling them to create even richer -- and yet -- maintainable models.

"Our technology focus is clear: continue to innovate and elevate the Adaptive Suite, giving our customers, whether they are small, medium, or large enterprises, the best experience backed by a powerful platform so they can deliver exceptional business results," said Bhaskar Himatsingka, chief product officer at Adaptive Insights. "We remain the only cloud planning solution that combines power with ease, and we continue to push the boundaries with new ways for customers to model, report, visualize, and interact with their business-critical data and gain insights for better decision making."

Industry's Easiest to Use Software Continues to Get Easier and Powerful

Recognized by leading analyst firms for its ease of use, the Adaptive Suite continues to innovate in the areas of user experience and accessibility.

"Adaptive Insights recognized early on the shift of finance teams to take more control and ownership of data," said Krishna Roy, senior analyst, data platform and analytics team at 451 Research. "As a result, the Adaptive Suite is used by leading finance teams and business users, which is how Adaptive Insights' customers are achieving a comprehensive view of their organizations and translating that into business success. The additional self-service functionality empowers finance and business departments and users to be more self-sufficient and therefore less dependent on IT."

Taking the stage today at Adaptive Live, P.F. Chang's CFO Jim Bell addresses the impact of team planning. "With nearly 500 restaurants worldwide, we wanted to move planning beyond finance and out to the restaurants where the action is. We were challenged to find a solution that each restaurant manager could use, yet still had the powerful capabilities we needed to manage the complex planning and modeling of the entire organization. We now have every single location using the Adaptive Suite, and our teams swear you can eat a lettuce wrap in the time it takes to create a budget -- now that's easy and fast!"

Powerful, configurable time modeling is also key for organizations that don't plan using a standard 12-month calendar.

Joining Bell on stage at Adaptive live, University of Arizona Vice President of FP&A Barry Brummund shares his experiences using the flexibility of the Adaptive Suite to manage its complex planning by semester. "The Adaptive Suite has been instrumental in our ability to create financial statements through 2020. We're able to plan our most complex personnel and contract scenarios based on key drivers like student headcount, research expenditures, and faculty hires. The flexibility to configure plans aligned to our university calendar, and 3000 different contract calendars, has enabled us to successfully respond to state budget cuts and become more innovative with our business. The power of planning in the Adaptive Suite positions us to meet our 2025 strategic goals."

Technology Showcased at Adaptive Live Underscores 'Plan and Adapt Without Compromise' Theme

The 1,400+ attendees at Adaptive Live will experience the new Adaptive Suite 2017.2 in a variety of presentations, demonstrations, and keynotes. Additionally, wizard bars will provide customers a "hands on experience" with the new software. Adaptive Live is being held May 30-June 2 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and is expected to be the largest cloud CPM user conference in the industry.

The company also announced a new Software Planning & Analytics Solution at Adaptive Live, representing its first vertical offering.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

