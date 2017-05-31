SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Rad Power Bikes®, a Seattle-based direct-to-consumer electric bike company, today announced its partnership with velofix, North America's largest fleet of Mobile Bike Shops, that provides consumers with a white-glove service to have their Rad Power Bikes' ebike professionally assembled, tuned, and delivered directly to their door through the velofix DIRECT program.

velofix offers premium services to cyclists at their home or office, and currently operates in every major Canadian and most key U.S. markets including Seattle, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Portland, Dallas, and Boston. With velofix DIRECT, Rad Power Bikes customers can expect their bike delivered with a proper fitting, full safety inspection, and fine-tuning from a professional bicycle mechanic. velofix offers a complimentary 30-day follow up service to ensure the bike continues to ride properly after the break-in period and is available for continued warranty and service work.

"Our customers value the direct-to-consumer model and the cost savings it represents on our premium bikes, however some of our customers can be intimidated and concerned that they lack the technical skills needed to assemble, fit and fine-tune their new ebike," said Mike Radenbaugh, President of Rad Power Bikes. "Our new partnership with velofix DIRECT overcomes those concerns with a convenient, affordable, and professional white glove service offering that gives our customers the peace-of-mind of knowing that their new ebike from Rad Power Bikes has been precisely assembled, fitted, and tuned for a safe and enjoyable riding experience."

Rad Power Bikes offers four electric bike models including RadRover Electric Fat Bike, RadMini Folding Electric Fat Bike, RadCity Electric Commuter, RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike, all included within the velofix DIRECT delivery program.

"The popularity of ebikes has and continues to grow rapidly throughout markets across North America. Recognizing this shift, partnering with brands such as Rad Power Bikes is a big focus of the velofix DIRECT program," said Chris Guillemet, velofix CEO and Co-Founder.

velofix delivery is available for Rad Power Bikes customers for $149.00 within the U.S. and $549 within Canada.

ABOUT RAD POWER BIKES

The idea for Rad Power Bikes was born in rural Northern California in the summer of 2007 when the company launched its first ebike prototypes. Since then, Rad Power Bikes has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology development launching four unique models and making ebikes, more than ever, ready for the masses. A group of dedicated ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs with a passion for business and technology, all three founders attended Humboldt State University and in 2017 were named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

ABOUT VELOFIX

Founded with a passion for cycling, Mobile Bike Shop fleet velofix was launched in Vancouver in 2012 by Chris Guillemet, Boris Martin, and Davide Xausa, who all share that passion for cycling and the common belief that bicycles can help change the world. Featured in the New York Times and recognized on Entrepreneur Magazine's rankings for Franchise 500, Fastest Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises of 2017. velofix has also been called, "one of the most impressive mobile franchises," and velonews calls Mobile Bike Shops the #1 Industry Trend in 2017. velofix has also been featured on CBC's Dragon's Den (Canada's version of Shark Tank), which resulted in Jim Treliving coming on board as an investor. Charles Chang of Lyra Growth Partners has also invested in velofix. Currently, 75 franchises operate in every major Canadian market and most key American markets. velofix has plans to expand to a total of 150 franchises across North America in 2017.

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Kathman

Skyya Communications

www.skyya.com

ph: (651) 785-3212

Email Contact



