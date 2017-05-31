SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Jacqueline (Jackie) Sheely has joined the firm as an associate in its San Francisco office. Jackie's hire marks the fourth new associate to join the team in 2017.

Jackie has extensive experience advising early stage and emerging technology companies, as well as venture capital investors on a wide range of corporate and financing matters. Her experience also includes a variety of M&A transactions for small and mid-sized companies. Before joining Silicon Legal, Jackie was at Accelerate Legal where she worked closely with companies and investors on corporate and transactional matters.

Jackie received her B.A. in French and Global Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara and her J.D. and M.B.A. from the University of San Francisco School of Law and School of Management.

"In just a few short years, Silicon Legal Strategy has managed to create a strong name for itself by providing quality legal services to emerging companies, entrepreneurs and other key players within the tech community," said Sheely. "Silicon Legal has populated its team with talented and passionate individuals; creating a culture unlike any law firm I have seen. I am honored to join the team and am grateful that I can be a contributing member to the firms' future success."

"Jackie's experience is outstanding and her strong dedication to entrepreneurs and client service will bring tremendous value to our client base," said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal Strategy.

