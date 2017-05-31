ETTEPLAN OYJ, Stock Exchange Release, May 31, 2017, AT 5.00 P.M.



In order to advance the achievement of Etteplan's long-term growth and other targets the Board of Directors of Etteplan Oyj has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the Group key personnel for the years 2017-2019.



The aim of the Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key personnel in order to increase the value of the Company, to commit the key personnel to the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on holding the Company shares.



The Plan includes one earning period which includes calendar years 2017-2019. The earnings criteria are Etteplan Group's revenue increase and the development of Total Shareholder Return (TSR). The potential reward will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash. The proportion to be paid in cash is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key personnel. Approximately 20 people belong to the target group of the Plan.



The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan will correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 260,000 Etteplan Oyj shares (including also the proportion to be paid in cash). The shares to be paid out as potential rewards will be transferred from the shares held by the Company or shares acquired from the market, and therefore the incentive plan will have no diluting effect on the share value.



