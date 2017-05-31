Sleeker aesthetics, more user-friendly software, digitalization and full home energy management solutions strike the right notes on day one of Intersolar Europe, placing homeowners at the heart of the conversation.

Germany's "canary in the mine" status when it comes to solar long been a given, and at the first day of the Intersolar Europe exhibition in Munich it was more apparent than ever that next-gen trends and technologies in residential PV were being ushered to center stage.

Despite slightly sparser traffic than in previous years - perhaps a trick of the mind played by the exhibition's extended area and the strange sight of three lonely-looking plants dotted across the plot where SolarWorld's booth would normally occupy - the exhibition nevertheless is serving up plenty of new products and services targeted at a more mature solar market.

This emergence of the 'prosumer' was epitomized by the unveiling of SolarPower Europe's "seven commitments on digitalization", which have been identified as the most viable steps towards a digital energy future, with solar at the center.

The Digitalization Task Force, set up last year, is intent on steering Europe's PV sector towards the opportunities offered by a digitalized energy system. "There is so much the solar industry can do proactively to roll out digital ...

