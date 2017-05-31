QUEENS, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Queens' first laser assisted cataract removal using the Catalys Precision Laser System was performed today. The Catalys Precision Laser System manufactured by Johnson & Johnson is a highly-sophisticated laser that assists surgeons in cataract-removal in a procedure that is approximately ten times more accurate than manual or conventional techniques.

Harry Koster, MD, Chief of Ophthalmology at EMUSC who performed the procedure advised, "this technology provides an added element of safety to cataract removal that can be considered the gold standard of premium services, and I am elated to have access to this technology."

Daniel Lowy, CEO and founder of EMU Health explained that the Catalys System is consistent with his mission to create affordable and efficient modern healthcare for every resident of Queens. Mr. Lowy pointed out that this particular milestone was personally meaningful since "the vision for EMU was inspired in part by my family's philanthropic support for the MacTel Project -- a project designed to cure a rare eye disease that was orphaned by traditional research."

EMU Health provides multispecialty surgical services in its spacious facility conveniently located at 83-40 Woodhaven Blvd, Glendale, Queens. This summer, EMU will launch its Women's Health Service center at the same location.

About EMU Health

Queens is the most diverse urban area in the entire world and home to two and a half million people. Yet, its residents are often compelled to seek quality healthcare outside the borough. Why is this? Because that's just the way things have always been. But Daniel Lowy is not content with how things have always been, or how they are. He sees how things should be, and he makes them happen. Like the indigenous Australian emu that cannot walk backwards, Daniel is an Aussie that is always moving forward. Daniel founded EMU, Efficient Medical Utilization, to capture business efficiencies so that medical practitioners can focus on providing every patient with the highest quality healthcare possible. EMU moves healthcare forward to benefit every resident of Queens. Visit http://www.emuhealth.com/ for more information.

