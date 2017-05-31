

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Business activity in the Chicago area grew again in May, but the pace of growth slowed from the previous month. This according to industry data released on Wednesday.



The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago said its composite index, also known as the Chicago PMI, slipped to 55.2 for May. This compared to a reading of 58.3 for the previous month.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion.



Economists had expected a decline compared to April, but the retreat was more pronounced than was generally predicted. Economists had projected a dip to 57.5.



