Puration, Inc.: Puration Extraction Brand Goes Global with Foreign Hemp Growers Looking to Puration for CBD Extraction

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced that the Company has engaged in negotiations to partner with a large commercial foreign hemp grower toward an agreement where PURA would execute all extraction operations for the grower. Management indicates the Company has been approached by multiple foreign growers about PURA's U.S. Patented extraction process licensed from NCM Biotech.

"I believe the word is getting out from the ongoing research underway at reputable institutions that the efficacy potential of the NCM Biotech extractions maybe greater than that of GW Pharmaceutical's [GWPH] products and candidate products," said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration.

NCM Biotech exclusively owns U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled, "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT." The license of the process to PURA is the first and only license NCM Biotech has executed.

NCM Biotech's medical advisory team includes John N. Gaitanis, MD., Director of Child Neurology at Tufts Medical Center/Floating Hospital for Children; Lloyd R. Saberski, M.D., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Chronic Pain Management, Yale University, and John McMichael, Ph.D., President & CEO Beech Tree Labs. Research and development with NCM Biotech's patented process has demonstrated a high potential for bringing FDA approved pharmaceutical products to market for the treatment of multiple neurological disorders and cancer.

PURA is dedicated to producing the best cannabinoid extractions available on the market. The Company is becoming more widely recognized for its cannabinoid extractions with the expansion the EVERx CBD Infused Performance Sports Products using PURA extracts in addition to the growing market awareness of NCM Biotech's research.

To learn more about Puration, visit: purationinc.com.

