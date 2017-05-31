Advance Planners Credit, a Licensed Moneylender in Singapore, Announces the Launch of their New Website

Advance Planners Credit has Also Moved to a New Location in Orchard Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / Advance Planners Credit, a licensed moneylender in Singapore, is pleased to announce the launch of a new and more user-friendly website. In addition to the new site, the company recently moved to a new location in Orchard Singapore.

To learn more about Advance Planners Credit and how they can help cash-strapped people in Singapore get the personal loan that they need as quickly as possible, please visit https://www.bestmoneylender.sg/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Advance Planners Credit have one key mission in mind: helping people who are dealing with a financial emergency to get the funds that they need quickly and easily - and with the lowest interest rate in Singapore.

From people who are faced with a medical emergency and those whose car has broken down and needs repairs to families who simply need extra cash for a new roof or other needed home repair, the friendly team at Advance Planners Credit is ready and willing to help.

Since they first opened in 2010, Advance Planners Credit has helped people get an urgent loan thanks to their successful and stress-free 3-step process. First, applicants should fill out and submit their loan application on the company's website. In most cases, the loan application will be approved within one hour, and a representative from the company will call to advise the applicant. Finally, people should head to the new location in Orchard to complete the paperwork and get their cash.

"Advance Planners Credit is one of the few reputable and low interest legal money lending companies in Singapore accredited by the Registry of Moneylenders to provide loan lending services to residents of Singapore - either citizens, permanent residents or foreigners working in Singapore," noted the spokesperson adding that unlike major banks that have a long and detailed loan process, Advance Planners Credit is committed to helping their valued clients get a personal loan very quickly.

"Over the years, we have helped many people to overcome their financial difficulties by rendering timely financial assistance to them at a reasonable interest rate."

About Advance Planners Credit:

Advance Planners Credit has been a licensed moneylender in Singapore since 2010. They are located in Orchard Singapore. They are one of the Top 10 reviewed moneylenders in Singapore For more information, please visit https://www.bestmoneylender.sg/.

Contact:

Rodney Mendoza

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861



SOURCE: Advance Planners Credit