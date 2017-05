BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the National Association of Realtors' pending home sales for April at 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback changed little against the euro, franc and the pound, it fell against the yen.



The greenback was trading at 1.1239 against the euro, 110.64 against the yen, 1.2869 against the pound and 0.9693 against the franc around 10:03 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX