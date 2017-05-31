LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced the release of the Clickcast Platform APIs. Tech-savvy ad agencies and job sites can now improve recruitment marketing outcomes using the Clickcast "engine" to execute and measure the results of their SEM and performance job ad campaigns programmatically from within their own back end platforms and data systems.

By decoupling the 'rules' and UI from the ad management infrastructure of Clickcast, clients may leverage AI models and machine learning techniques on top of their own massive cross-channel data warehouses. This new capability enables users to generate granular bid and budget optimizations that reduce wasted spend while increasing quantity and quality of candidates for employers.

"Symphony Talent's M-Cloud recruitment marketing automation is built upon a set of integrations, most critically via the Clickcast APIs. This creates the foundation for frequent real-time automated campaign updates for each recruitment advertiser at a far greater level of granularity than could ever be achieved manually by hand in a user interface," noted Sean Quigley, vice president and Head of M-Cloud, Symphony Talent. "The benefit for our clients is lightning fast, goal-oriented automated updates based on real-time, first-in-class data that can truly take the management of recruitment ad campaigns to the next level."

Tom Chevalier, Appcast's vice president of Product, commented, "In a short period of time, Clickcast has become the programmatic job advertising industry's de facto platform. The next wave of client success will be born from data-intense integrations that unlock deeper insights and which afford real-time, automated job ad optimizations that aren't constrained by rules developed in-house. We've said since inception that 'data sets you free' and now our industry-leading clients can create individualized strategies to differentiate themselves and drive outcomes that we haven't imagined."

The Clickcast APIs enable flexible campaign and job ad management without any manual user intervention. Clients may also 'push' third-party data such as background checks and hire records to the platform for analytics and optimization. In addition, each of the billions of individual data points collected within the platform is available for export to client data warehouses and commercial business intelligence solutions such as Domo and Tableau. These capabilities are available to all Clickcast platform clients today at no additional cost.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.