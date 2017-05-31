ATLANTA, 2017-05-31 16:21 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco currently produces carrageenan products at manufacturing plants in Lille Skensved, Denmark, and Sibonga, Cebu, Philippines. Based on CP Kelco's strategy and business objectives, a decision has been made to seek a strategic buyer for the Cebu site.



CP Kelco is not exiting the carrageenan business. Utilizing our deep applications expertise and technology, the company remains committed to providing the global market with high-quality carrageenan products, now and in the future.



About CP Kelco Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and part of J.M. Huber Corporation, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company's specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more information.



