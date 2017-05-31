

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - An array of pop stars will join U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester this Sunday to play a charity concert in memory of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack targeting her program in the British city last week.



Grande left the stage unhurt in the Islamic State suicide bomb explosion that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others last Monday night.



The 23-year-old teen actress-turned-singer canceled some of the remaining concerts of her European tour until the June 4 gig, which would take place at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket stadium.



Some of the biggest international names in music, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That pop group will join Grande in this show of solidarity.



Tickets will go on sale from June 1 via Ticketmaster, and the proceeds from the concert will go the victims of the attack and their families.



Organizers said they expect to raise at least 2 million pounds from the event.



Net proceeds will go to the 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund' set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.



In a statement Tuesday, Grande said she will not quit in fear, let the attack divide the music fans or let hate win. 'Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.'



Grande is offering free tickets to fans who were at her Manchester show last Monday.



The concert will be broadcast on BBC Television, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks.



