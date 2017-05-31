Turf Protection Market Worth 6.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Turf Protection Marketby Solution (Biological, Chemical, and Mechanical), Product (Stress protection, Pest Protection, and Scarification), Mode of Application (Seed, Foliar, and Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Turf Protection Market is estimated at USD 5.15 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the Turf Protection Market are the rising demand from residential & commercial properties (including sports fields) and adoption of Integrated Pest Management in the turf industry.

"The chemical segment accounted for thelargest market share, by solution,in 2016"

The chemical segment by solution accounted for the largest market share in 2016. This is due to increased usage of synthetic products on turfs irrespective of the stringent regulations, due to their accuracy toward target insects or pests and the balanced distribution of active ingredients, which helps in controlling the pests and insects effectively.

"The pest protection segment accounted for thelargest market share, by product,in 2016"

The pest protection segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of product, in 2016. The pest protection segment includes chemical as well as biopesticides as their subsegments, wherein both are effective in their own way. Chemical treatment involves the usage of pesticides and insecticides which have a high level of selectivity for improving the growth of grasses on turf. The biopesticides derived from plant and animal extracts such as canola oil and bacteria are majorly used in Integrated Pest Management programs due to their effective nature.

"The North American region accounted for the largest market share, by region, in 2016"

North America accounted for the largest market share, by region, in 2016, for the Turf Protection Market. It is one of the largest consumers of turf protection products. Geographically, the region has been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in this report. The U.S. and Canada together accounted for 70% of the market share in 2016. Synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides offer economical and effective solutions for turf and are widely used in these countries. The U.S. also has a better infrastructure availability for the turf industry, which fuels the demand for turf protection products here.

The companies profiled for Turf Protection Market report are Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), The Andersons Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (U.S.), Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Pure AG (U.S.), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), CoreBiologic, LLC (U.S.), Lucerne Biotech UK Ltd. (U.K.)., Soil Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Nuturf Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Backyard Organics, LLC (U.S.), TeraGanix, Inc. (U.S.), and Evans Turf Supplies Ltd. (New Zealand).

