The Audi TTRS2 partner vehicle of Recaro Automotive Seating took first place in the highly competitive SP3T class at last weekend's 45th ADAC Zurich 24h-Rennen. The #89-car entered by team LMS Engineering also went home with an outstanding 24th place in the overall rankings. This year, about 45 percent of the race's 161 participants relied on racing shells from Recaro Automotive Seating, an Adient product group.



"Only the Nürburgring could write a script like this," said Ulli Andree, who, along with Daniela Schmid, Christian Schmitz and Stefan Wieninger, drove the Audi TTRS2. "After temperatures that sometimes reached 30° Celsius and 23 hours during which the asphalt stayed dry, rain came into play in the final minutes of the race. In the last stint, I had to stop for my final splash and dash, at which point the team also gave me intermediates for the last two laps along with some fuel. Hence, I was perfectly equipped to handle the dry and wet areas on the course, so that we as a private outfit were able to pull off a magnificent victory in our class, beating out three factory teams."



Taking first place in the highly competitive class was an impressive start-to-finish victory, especially in light of the fact that Andree had already caused a stir by setting a new SP3T record time of 8:56:560 in the qualifications, despite carrying 130 kg ballast required by regulations. In the race itself, the LMS Engineering team surrounding Andreas Lautner and the four drivers worked like a well-oiled machine, delivering a flawless performance. Even a defective fuel pump, a new part that had been installed just before the race and that in the last two hours of the race only worked properly for three laps, could not stop the Audi TTRS2. "In the end, the team's experience really shines through in such situations," said Markus Kussmaul, executive director of the Adient specialty seating group and responsible for the worldwide business of Recaro Performance Car Seating. "Everyone in the team kept their cool, they made pit stops during this phase every five laps instead of every eight or nine, and the drivers focused on maintaining their lead."



At this year's legendary race in the Eifel, about 200,000 spectators cheered on the 161 participants, around 45 percent of whom competed in a racing shell from Recaro Automotive Seating. In addition to the Audi TTRS2, the Recaro Automotive Seating partner team LMS Engineering also entered an Audi RS3 in the TCR class in the race. Unfortunately, this #173-car, had to be pulled out of the race after an accident on Sunday morning. Driver Mike Jäger was not injured.



About Recaro Automotive Seating:



Recaro Automotive Seating is a product group of Adient. At eight locations in Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Japan, Mexico, and the USA, we design, manufacture, and market complete seats representative of our core competencies of design, ergonomics, craftsmanship, robustness, lightweight construction, and first-class workmanship, under the brand name Recaro. Recaro Automotive Seating consists of two units: While Recaro Performance Car Seating offers passenger car seats for OEMs and the aftermarket, Recaro Commercial Vehicle Seating focuses on commercial vehicle seats in the OEM and aftermarket segments.



About Adient:



Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries worldwide, Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, the company's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. To learn more, please visit adient.com.



