BullGuard Launches Dojo, The World's Most Comprehensive Smart Home Cybersecurity Solution

Dojo by BullGuard Is the Only Consumer Cybersecurity Solution That Seamlessly Protects All Smart Home IoT Devices and Consumer Privacy from Cyber Threats

BullGuard (http://www.bullguard.com), the number one rated, multi-award winning, consumer cybersecurity company today announced the official launch of Dojo by BullGuard, the world's most comprehensive smart home cybersecurity solution. Dojo is the only consumer cybersecurity product built from the ground up as an enterprise-grade, network security service for the smart home. There are billions of connected Internet of Things devices on the market today - from smart alarms, thermostats, baby monitors, smart appliances, lighting, locks and more. Dojo by BullGuard is built to protect them all. Available exclusively in the United States at launch (with the UK launch to follow), Dojo by BullGuard retails for $199 USD, including the first 12-months of service, and is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and on shelves in brick-and-mortar BestBuy stores nationwide. View a short video of Dojo in action.

"Dojo by BullGuard is the cornerstone of a smart, connected home. It safeguards consumers' privacy and protects their entire home network, but is also delivered in a way that is extremely easy for them to set up and use," said Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. "A smart home can quickly become a fool's paradise when IoT devices are not properly secured. Dojo seamlessly protects the privacy and security of a consumer's data, devices, home and family by monitoring the home network 24/7 against cyber threats. No other product provides the unrivaled deep multi-layered levels of protection as Dojo."

Dojo by BullGuard provides enterprise-grade, multi-layered security software capable of handling a wide range of cybersecurity threats, with a major focus on protecting smart home devices. The Dojo by BullGuard smart home cybersecurity solution includes:

Dojo (hardware): A sleekly designed 'pebble' that is easy to set up and free to move about the home while its dock remains connected to the Wi-Fi router. The Dojo pebble illuminates rings of light when suspicious or malicious activity is detected on the user's Wi-Fi network. Yellow rings indicate that a risk has been detected and automatically mitigated, while red rings of light indicate that an action must be taken in the Dojo smartphone app. Green rings of light indicate that the user's network is secured and their privacy is intact.



Allows consumers to interact with the Dojo pebble via a simple, intuitive messaging interface, which grants them visibility and control of their Wi-Fi network and connected devices and informs them of potential cyber threats. Dojo Intelligence: Dojo's cybersecurity engine provides a tailored security policy for each device on the home Wi-Fi network. This policy is enforced by the Dojo device, which constantly monitors and mitigates both internal and external attacks. Dojo's cloud-based platform utilizes highly sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, continuously analyzing device and service patterns to protect a consumer's privacy even better over time. The more Dojo familiarizes itself with a home's smart devices, the smarter it becomes in detecting and mitigating cyber attacks and privacy breaches.

"Many IoT devices are notoriously insecure and it is relatively easy for hackers to exploit their vulnerabilities," added Yossi Atias, General Manager, IoT Security of BullGuard. "We've seen major privacy breaches in recent months caused by compromised devices, including Mirai, the largest ever DDOS attack launched from an IoT botnet, smart TVs hacked by the CIA, and even smart Teddy Bears go from cuddly to creepy. Device manufacturers often sacrifice security for speed to market and consumers are unwittingly paying the price. Dojo solves the IoT security conundrum and protects every smart home device to ensure security and privacy."

According to a recent report from Gartner, Inc., the number of connected IoT devices is forecast to reach 8.4 billion by the end of 2017 - up 31 percent from 2016 - and reach 20.4 billion by 2020. The Internet of Things market is growing at an exponential pace and with that growth comes an increased risk of cyber attacks. In a recent survey of 2000 U.S consumers conducted by BullGuard about IoT device adoption, nearly 70 percent of consumers said they have concerns about privacy invasion, and 23 percent stated that they lack the technical ability to secure their smart home devices. Dojo by BullGuard makes it easy for consumers to protect their privacy and their family by seamlessly monitoring and protecting all of their smart home devices against all cybersecurity threats.

