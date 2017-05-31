F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 50402)

Result of Annual General Meeting

31 May 2017

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31 May 2017, all ordinary resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 3 April 2017 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 382,206,733 85,534 307,445 20,495 2 382,001,107 85,534 301,403 232,163 3 382,001,451 85,534 297,936 235,287 4 358,233,460 85,534 24,205,154 96,058 5 382,326,670 85,534 112,917 95,086 6 382,354,870 87,534 82,678 95,125 7 382,382,626 85,534 57,053 94,993 8 366,945,207 85,534 15,498,845 90,621 9 382,318,388 85,534 91,598 124,687 10 381,989,280 85,534 450,536 94,857 11 382,041,073 85,534 118,317 375,283 12 376,616,637 85,534 187,288 5,730,748 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 13 362,276,686 87,534 114,026 5,753,291 14 367,968,205 85,534 131,895 45,903

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.





The Special Resolutions were as follows;



Special Resolution 13 was passed; the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company ('equity securities') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares as set out in the listing rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority under part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £799,366 being approximately 10 per cent of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 3 April 2017.



Special Resolution 14 was passed, the Company be authorised, in accordance with Section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended), to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of Section 316(1) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008) of ordinary shares of 1p each ('Ordinary Shares') (either for retention as treasury shares for future resale or transfer, or cancellation), provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;



(b) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p (exclusive of expenses);



(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and



(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2018, or on 30 November 2018, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.





A copy of the proxy voting for each resolution is available of the Company's website, www.fccpt.co.uk.



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END

