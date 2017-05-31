Air-Tro, Inc.: Air-Tro Wins San Gabriel Valley's Best Air Conditioning & Heating Award for the Sixth Year in a Row

The Pasadena HVAC Services Company Was Selected as a Winner in the Readers Choice Awards

MONROVIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / The votes have been collected and tallied and the results are in: for the sixth year in a row, Air-Tro has won the San Gabriel Valley's Best Air Conditioning & Heating Award.

To learn more about the Pasadena HVAC services company and Air Tro's commitment to outstanding customer care and service, please check out https://www.airtro.com/about/choose-us.

As Bob Helbing, President of Air-Tro, Inc. noted, every year the Pasadena Star-News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune and Whittier Daily News readers pick their favorite people, places and things in the San Gabriel Valley.

The annual Readers' Choice Awards features a broad range of businesses, people and events voted by readers as San Gabriel Valley's best, he said, adding that the winners are then showcased in the Readers Choice special section.

"Everyone at Air-Tro is thankful for such warm support from the community we serve," the President of the Pasadena air conditioning company said. The company, which has been in business for almost 50 years, offers both residential and commercial HVAC services.

"It's important to remember that our customers trust us with their homes and their businesses. We try to earn that trust every day, and it feels good to see our customers notice and appreciate it."

As Helbing and the rest of the employees at the family-owned business know quite well, being selected as the best Air Conditioning and Heating company in the Pasadena area takes more than offering affordable prices and great services - it also requires having a team of friendly, knowledgeable and trustworthy technicians who are truly committed to their work.

"Our 25 service technicians aren't just casual employees," Helbing said, adding that each professional strives to offer their valued customers air conditioning service Pasadena residents can rely on, and that he is also committed to giving back to the community whenever possible.

About Air-Tro:

Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating has been taking care of Pasadena, CA and the surrounding areas since 1969. This one-stop full-service HVAC company provides factory trained technicians, state-of-the-art equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance for residential and commercial properties. The award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit https://www.airtro.com/.

