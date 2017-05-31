Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2017) - Posera (TSX: PAY), a leading provider of hospitality technology for more than 30 years, has partnered with Solink (www.solinkcorp.com), a leader in the Security as a Service space. Posera will offer Solink's video and loss prevention solution throughout Posera's 30,000+ customer base.

Posera's full service solutions include SecureTablePay®, which is an EMV compliant Pay-At-The-Table application. Posera's MaitreD and FingerPrints restaurant management systems offer a robust and comprehensive solution including hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support.

Posera's solutions are deployed globally including across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains and its products have been translated into eight languages.

Solink's solution matches in-store transactions to corresponding video, providing store owners with multiple data points to search for and track important events such as voids, discounts, no sales, refunds and cash transactions. This eliminates the need to manually search for events in video by time and location. When the software identifies an outlier, it will notify the owner or manager who can then open the Solink app on their mobile device or laptop and review the incident.

Other features include email digests reports, ability to share video via email or text message, case management, and live chat for customer support.

Solink's cloud-based security and loss prevention solution is deployed in thousands of locations in the quick service, retail and financial space.

This partnership will empower Posera's hospitality customers to proactively tackle theft in their stores while expanding the use of surveillance video to improve operations and management.

Dan Poirier, CEO of Posera, stated: "Our customers will benefit greatly from the monthly recurring service model as it requires a low up-front capital expenditure to upgrade their existing legacy solution and IP based security video cameras to Solink's cloud based solution."

Mike Matta, CEO of Solink, added: "We're excited to combine Posera's reputable point-of-sale technology and customer service with the security solution that we've built, specifically for the hospitality industry."

The shares are trading at $0.14, and with 94.7 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $13.3 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.posera.com or contact Kevin Mills, CFO at 416-703-6462 ext 2203 or email ir@posera.com.

