With reference to a press release published by Nasdaq Stockholm AB yesterday on May 30, 2017, at 08:42 CET, the trading in the shares of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) (FASTATOR, ISIN code SE0007578026 order book ID 087683) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 17:00 CET.



