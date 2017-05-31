Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results year 31 December 2016

31 May 2017
Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")
Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2016
Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016.
Chairman's statement
We are pleased to announce our second year financial report to our stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2016.
Key Highlights and Developments during the year
Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to its corporate clients.
Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.
The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.
It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.
Financial Results
For the financial year ended 31st December 2016, the Net assets of the company are £65,611 and it has successfully maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the board is determined to protect bond holders interest in the near future.
The Risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the admission document of the company with NEX exchange (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.
Current Trading Outlook
We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.
Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.
Notes of Appreciation
I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.
At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marcel Samuel Boom
Chief Executive Officer
31 May 2017
INCOME STATEMENT
INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016
|Period
|4.11.14
|Year Ended
|to
|Notes
|31.12.16
|31.12.15
|£
|£
|TURNOVER
|3
|198,294
|64,212
|Administrative expenses
|184,626
|58,508
|OPERATING PROFIT
|5
|13,668
|5,704
|Interest receivable and similar income
|17
|-
|PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
|13,685
|5,704
|Tax on profit
|7
|2,737
|1,141
|PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
|10,948
|4,563
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016
|Period
|4.11.14
|Year Ended
|to
|Notes
|31.12.16
|31.12.15
|PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|10,948
|4,563
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|-
|-
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
|10,948
|4,563
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31DECEMBER2016
|31.12.16
|31.12.15
|Notes
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Debtors
|8
|1,795,456
|668,037
|Cash at bank
|9
|81,938
|7,920
|1,877,394
|675,957
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|10
|96,783
|39,294
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|1,780,611
|636,663
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,780,611
|636,663
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due after more than one year
|11
|1,715,000
|582,000
|NET ASSETS
|65,611
|54,663
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|Called up share capital
|12
|50,100
|50,100
|Retained earnings
|13
|15,511
|4,563
|SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
|65,611
|54,663
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on ......................and were signed on its behalf by:
........................
M S Boom - Director
.............................
Y Singh - Director
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016
|Called up share capital
|Retained earnings
|Total equity
|£
|£
|£
|Changes in equity
|Issue of share capital
|50,100
|-
|50,100
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|4,563
|4,563
|Balance at 31December2015
|50,100
|4,563
|54,663
|Changes in equity
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|10,948
|10,948
|Balance at 31December2016
|50,100
|15,511
|65,611
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016
|Period
|4.11.14
|Year Ended
|to
|Notes
|31.12.16
|31.12.15
|£
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Cash generated from operations
|1
|60,796
|(42,181)
|Tax paid
|13,205
|-
|Net cash from operating activities
|74,001
|(42,181)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|17
|-
|Net cash from investing activities
|17
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Share issue
|-
|50,100
|Net cash from financing activities
|-
|50,100
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|74,018
|7,920
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|2
|7,920
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|2
|81,938
|7,920