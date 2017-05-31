Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results year 31 December 2016

31 May 2017

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2016

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016.

Chairman's s tatement

We are pleased to announce our second year financial report to our stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2016.

Key Highlights and Developments during the year

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to its corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

Financial Results

For the financial year ended 31st December 2016, the Net assets of the company are £65,611 and it has successfully maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the board is determined to protect bond holders interest in the near future.

The Risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the admission document of the company with NEX exchange (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.

Current Trading Outlook

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

Notes of Appreciation

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcel Samuel Boom

Chief Executive Officer

31 May 2017

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Period 4.11.14 Year Ended to Notes 31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ TURNOVER 3 198,294 64,212 Administrative expenses 184,626 58,508 OPERATING PROFIT 5 13,668 5,704 Interest receivable and similar income 17 - PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 13,685 5,704 Tax on profit 7 2,737 1,141 PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 10,948 4,563

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Period 4.11.14 Year Ended to Notes 31.12.16 31.12.15 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 10,948 4,563 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 10,948 4,563

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31DECEMBER2016

31.12.16 31.12.15 Notes CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 8 1,795,456 668,037 Cash at bank 9 81,938 7,920 1,877,394 675,957 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 10 96,783 39,294 NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,780,611 636,663 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,780,611 636,663 CREDITORS Amounts falling due after more than one year 11 1,715,000 582,000 NET ASSETS 65,611 54,663 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 12 50,100 50,100 Retained earnings 13 15,511 4,563 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 65,611 54,663

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on ......................and were signed on its behalf by:

........................

M S Boom - Director

.............................

Y Singh - Director

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Called up share capital Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ Changes in equity Issue of share capital 50,100 - 50,100 Total comprehensive income - 4,563 4,563 Balance at 31December2015 50,100 4,563 54,663 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - 10,948 10,948 Balance at 31December2016 50,100 15,511 65,611

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016