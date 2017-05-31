sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.05.2017 | 16:56
PR Newswire

Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results year 31 December 2016

31 May 2017

Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2016

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016.

Chairman's statement

We are pleased to announce our second year financial report to our stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2016.

Key Highlights and Developments during the year

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to its corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

Financial Results

For the financial year ended 31st December 2016, the Net assets of the company are £65,611 and it has successfully maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the board is determined to protect bond holders interest in the near future.

The Risk relating to the bond issues has been disclosed in the admission document of the company with NEX exchange (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) and is readily available from the website of the company www.queroscapitalpartners.com.

Current Trading Outlook

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

Notes of Appreciation

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marcel Samuel Boom
Chief Executive Officer

31 May 2017

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1-3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton
West Midlands
England
WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Period
4.11.14
Year Ended to
Notes31.12.1631.12.15
££
TURNOVER3198,29464,212
Administrative expenses184,62658,508
OPERATING PROFIT 513,6685,704
Interest receivable and similar income17-
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION13,6855,704
Tax on profit72,7371,141
PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR10,9484,563

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Period
4.11.14
Year Ended to
Notes31.12.1631.12.15
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR10,9484,563
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME--
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR10,9484,563

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31DECEMBER2016

31.12.1631.12.15
Notes
CURRENT ASSETS
Debtors81,795,456668,037
Cash at bank981,9387,920
1,877,394675,957
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due within one year1096,78339,294
NET CURRENT ASSETS1,780,611636,663
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES1,780,611636,663
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due after more than one year111,715,000582,000
NET ASSETS65,61154,663
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital1250,10050,100
Retained earnings1315,5114,563
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS65,61154,663

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on ......................and were signed on its behalf by:

........................

M S Boom - Director

.............................

Y Singh - Director

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Called up share capitalRetained earningsTotal equity
£££
Changes in equity
Issue of share capital50,100-50,100
Total comprehensive income-4,5634,563
Balance at 31December201550,1004,56354,663
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income-10,94810,948
Balance at 31December201650,10015,51165,611

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD 4NOVEMBER2014 TO 31DECEMBER2016

Period
4.11.14
Year Ended to
Notes31.12.1631.12.15
££
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations160,796(42,181)
Tax paid13,205-
Net cash from operating activities74,001(42,181)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received17-
Net cash from investing activities17-
Cash flows from financing activities
Share issue-50,100
Net cash from financing activities-50,100
Increase in cash and cash equivalents74,0187,920
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 27,920-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year281,9387,920

© 2017 PR Newswire