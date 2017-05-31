Bill Lerner On Impact of 2017 International Parking Institute's Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / The International Parking Institute's (IPI) Conference & Expo serves as an industry-leading platform for the global parking industry, as it provides intensive training sessions, networking opportunities, and showcases the industry's latest technology and solutions. New York businessman and CEO of iPark - NYC's largest, privately-owned vehicle management and stationing company, Bill Lerner extols the virtues of the 2017 edition of the IPI Conference & Expo held from May 21st until May 24th, 2017 in New Orleans, La. With more than 3500 attendees with backgrounds ranging from enforcement, planning & design to operational management, this must-attend event (the world's largest of its kind) is situated in a 170,000-square foot facility and includes innovative offerings from 250 exhibitors in addition to information-rich keynote lectures.

Both Bill Lerner's family parking business and the IPI share a similar history, with origins in the early 1960s as a response to the mounting needs of a growing population of private vehicle owners. Those demands have since grown into a broad range of specific service requirements for discerning clients, in search of standard and convenient fuel-powered car stall facilities or perhaps for electric charging stations for their state-of-the-art automobiles. Beyond the immediate needs of clients, IPI members and other parking professionals must also address issues related to the changing nature of municipal and national regulations and restrictions. The 2017 Conference & Expo provides participants with an avenue of thought and technology-sharing opportunities which Lerner sees as hugely important for his colleagues and the industry as a whole.

As the parking service field becomes increasingly competitive and vulnerable to shifting economies and disruptive advancements in the transport realm such as self-driving cars, members of this trade community must now more than ever apply innovative strategies to their business in order to survive. A trusted provider of payment processing solutions in the U.S. - iPayment intends to exhibit for the first time this year at the 2017 IPI Conference & Expo, offering interested parties the potential to implement a bespoke toolset solution which boasts Department of Defense grade security features, contactless transactions and an overall fluid, self-service option for customers. While Bill Lerner's iPark already offers clients high-level, sustainable service through options such as an online booking system and EV charging stations, he has no doubt of the value offered to entrepreneurs and staff alike who attend events such as the international Parking Institute's annual occasion.

Bill Lerner has steered his father's legacy of a handful of car parking facilities (beginning with a single, 25 car lot in 1960) into a vast enterprise of over 150 locations today, more than 60 years later. Beyond his ambitions as an entrepreneur and CEO, he is an active and award-winning philanthropist - the director of Billy4Kids, a non-profit organization founded with a mandate to providing support for underprivileged youth around the world and to raising awareness for their plight. With regular contributions to publications such as 33 Voices, The Atlantic and Leaders Magazine, Lerner offers interested parties an insightful perspective on the parking industry.

