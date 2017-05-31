philbeauty Opens its Door Today - A Well-Established International Beauty Trade Show in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ --philbeauty, the largest and well-established international beauty trade show in the Philippines, opens its doors to visitors at Hall 4, SMX Convention Centre, Pasay City, Metro Manila from 31 May to 2 June 2017. Organised by UBM Asia, this year's show presents a larger event to the industry as more than 200 international and local brands from 24 countries/regions have confirmed their participation. With continued growth and positive feedback over the years, philbeauty 2017 is shaping up to be the biggest edition yet. Aside from the main exhibition, which will feature speciality products including hair, make-up, facial and others, the event will also include pavilions representing Malaysia, Thailand, Korea, India, Taiwan, Italy, mainland China and Singapore. The shows will also have dedicated product demonstrations, conferences and seminars for all the visitors.

During the 3-day event, one of the highlights is that the participants will have the opportunity to take part in face-to-face meetings in a focused business environment. philbeauty provides the perfect platform for companies and leading brands to showcase their most comprehensive range of innovative beauty products, services and technologies to a wide audience of professionals.

"As witnessed over the past few years, beauty products and treatments that were once geared towards anti-ageing now focus on skincare, predominantly make-up," said Mr M Gandhi, President, UBM Philippines, Inc. "With a more educated and health conscious consumers who are aware of the latest trends, all major brands globally are currently innovating their products, including face cream, serum, mask, make-up or even treatments, from their formula and production, to packaging and so on. In fact, in recent years Asian beauty standards are now influencing the western market, not just on hair and make-up, but also nail care, spa products, toiletries and personal care, and natural health products."

"Trade visitors at philbeauty 2017 can expect a great line-up of exhibitors, seminars, product demo areas and business networking opportunities. We are very fortunate to gain the continuous support of the Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP), Filipino Hairdressers Cooperative (FilHair), Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association (TCMA), Korea Cosbeauty Industry Cooperative (KCIC) and Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (ASME), as the event grows year-on-year offering beauty industry professionals with a much deserved platform for learning and promotion, as well as attracting industry professionals to meet changing consumer needs."

This show brings together the very best in beauty and wellness products, from skincare, cosmetics, nail care, bath, body and oral hygiene to packaging, ingredients, machinery and accessories. The event attracts over 6,000 visitors annually including wholesalers, distributers, agents and retailers of beauty and related products, owners of beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons and spas, stylists, make-up artists, beauty consultants, therapists, dermatologists, pharmacists and aesthetic doctors, sourcing managers, procurement heads, R&D managers and purchasing managers, and many others!

philbeauty, a free-to-attend event (for trade professionals), opens its door today until 2 June 2017 at Hall 4, SMX Convention Centre, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. For more information, visit www.philbeautyshow.com.

About UBM Asia- the show organiser (www.ubmasia.com)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global network of 30 offices and 1,300 staff in 24 major cities. We operate in 20 market sectors with 230 exhibitions and conferences, 23 trade publications, 20 online products for over 1,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. UBM stages beauty trade shows in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan and India under the ASEAN beauty series and Cosmoprof Asia brands.