Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec 2016

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2016

Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2016.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was nil (2015: nil) and the loss was £124,394 (2015: £129,184). The loss per share was 0.07 pence (2015: 0.17 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company intends to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

At the start of the year, the Company raised £100k in new equity and realigned its investment focus towards the retail sector with an emphasis on menswear. Following which, the Company made its maiden investment with a 25% interest in Sterling Craig Limited, a UK based online retailer for men's fashion.

The Company's shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Board changes

During the year under review, Wong Xinyan left the Company. I would like to thank him all for his past service to the Company.

I am pleased to join the board and hope my experience and local knowledge continue to prove to be of great value to the business.

Future prospects

The company is actively seeking investments to enhance shareholder value. We are maintaining a tight control of the Company's resources, which we consider adequate to support current levels of expenditure. The cash resources remain adequate for the current level activity but will be reviewed once further investment opportunities present themselves.

The Directors are presented with opportunities on an ongoing basis from an extensive network of introducers. The company continues to focus on the retail sector, although the board will also look at other global opportunities if they present good shareholder value potential. The company continues to look at the menswear business in particular.

Several target investments have been identified and the company is currently talking to potential investors with the aim of raising further capital in order to complete the next stage of our investment strategy.

I hope to be able to give further news of these developments in the near future.

David Barnett

Chairman

31 May 2017

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2016 Year ended

31 December

2015 GBP GBP Revenue - - Other Income - 2 Administrative Expenses (124,394) (129,186) Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax (124,394) (129,184) Income Tax - - Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (124,394) (129,184) Earnings / (Loss) per share

Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.07p) (0.17p)



GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2016 Year ended

31 December

2015 GBP GBP Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment - 5,631 Investment in a subsidiary 1,250 Investment in an associate 12,500 - Total Non-current Assets 13,750 5,631 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6,996 51 Cash and cash equivalents 5,382 10,266 Total Current Assets 12,378 10,317 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 19,771 65,211 Net Current Liabilities (7,393) (54,894) Net Assets 6,357 (49,263) Non-current liabilities Accruals

Amounts due to directors

Amount due to a shareholder 11,532

13,137

35,000 -

-

- 59,669 - Net Liabilities (53,312) (49,263) Shareholders' Equity Called Up Share Capital 638,428 626,966 Retained Earnings (691,740) (676,229) Total Equity (53,312) (49,263)



GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE YEAR ENDED31 DECEMBER 2016