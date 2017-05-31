Globe Capital Limited - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Dec 2016

Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2016
Globe Capital Limited (NEX: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2016.
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").
Financial performance
The turnover for the year was nil (2015: nil) and the loss was £124,394 (2015: £129,184). The loss per share was 0.07 pence (2015: 0.17 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum.
Review of operations
The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company intends to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.
At the start of the year, the Company raised £100k in new equity and realigned its investment focus towards the retail sector with an emphasis on menswear. Following which, the Company made its maiden investment with a 25% interest in Sterling Craig Limited, a UK based online retailer for men's fashion.
The Company's shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.
Board changes
During the year under review, Wong Xinyan left the Company. I would like to thank him all for his past service to the Company.
I am pleased to join the board and hope my experience and local knowledge continue to prove to be of great value to the business.
Future prospects
The company is actively seeking investments to enhance shareholder value. We are maintaining a tight control of the Company's resources, which we consider adequate to support current levels of expenditure. The cash resources remain adequate for the current level activity but will be reviewed once further investment opportunities present themselves.
The Directors are presented with opportunities on an ongoing basis from an extensive network of introducers. The company continues to focus on the retail sector, although the board will also look at other global opportunities if they present good shareholder value potential. The company continues to look at the menswear business in particular.
Several target investments have been identified and the company is currently talking to potential investors with the aim of raising further capital in order to complete the next stage of our investment strategy.
I hope to be able to give further news of these developments in the near future.
David Barnett
Chairman
31 May 2017
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information:
Globe Capital Limited
Christopher Neo, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3286 6388
http://www.globecapitalltd.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2016
|Year ended
31 December
2015
|GBP
|GBP
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Other Income
|-
|2
|Administrative Expenses
|(124,394)
|(129,186)
|Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax
|(124,394)
|(129,184)
|Income Tax
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders
|(124,394)
|(129,184)
|Earnings / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)
|(0.07p)
|(0.17p)
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2016
|Year ended
31 December
2015
|GBP
|GBP
|Non-current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|5,631
|Investment in a subsidiary
|1,250
|Investment in an associate
|12,500
|-
|Total Non-current Assets
|13,750
|5,631
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|6,996
|51
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,382
|10,266
|Total Current Assets
|12,378
|10,317
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|19,771
|65,211
|Net Current Liabilities
|(7,393)
|(54,894)
|Net Assets
|6,357
|(49,263)
|Non-current liabilities
|Accruals
Amounts due to directors
Amount due to a shareholder
|11,532
13,137
35,000
|-
-
-
|59,669
|-
|Net Liabilities
|(53,312)
|(49,263)
|Shareholders' Equity
|Called Up Share Capital
|638,428
|626,966
|Retained Earnings
|(691,740)
|(676,229)
|Total Equity
|(53,312)
|(49,263)
GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE YEAR ENDED31 DECEMBER 2016
|Audited
|Audited
|Year ended
31 December
2016
|Year ended
31 December
2015
|GBP
|GBP
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(124,394)
|(129,184)
|Adjustment:
|Other income
|-
|(2)
|Depreciation
|5,631
|22,522
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(118,763)
|(106,664)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|(6,945)
|521
|Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|(33,908)
|56,996
|Amounts due to directors
|13,137
|-
|Cash utilised in operations
|(146,479)
|(49,147)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of a subsidiary
|(1,250)
|-
|Acquisition of an associate
|(12,500)
|-
|Bank interest received
|-
|2
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|(13,750)
|2
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|120,345
|-
|Amount due to a shareholder
|35,000
|-
|Net cash from financing activities
|155,345
|-
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(4,884)
|(49,145)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|10,266
|59,411
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|5,382
|10,266