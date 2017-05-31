North America Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Report 2017: Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America market for personal care electrical appliances is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

The forecast suggests that the sales of the products would remain steady and trend would be positive throughout the forecast period. The North America market has been segmented into hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, oral care appliances and other appliances (massagers and heating pads).

Hair care appliances segment is a sizable market and would witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. The demand would remain positive due to the need for curling irons and other styling products and also growing need for style among the new generation. Hair removal appliances is also expected to witness a faster growth, especially due to growing demand for electric shavers and a shift from manual shavers to electrical shavers and trimmers.

The report highlights the adoption of Personal Care Electrical Appliances in North America. Based on the Product, the North America Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market is segmented into Hair Care Appliances, Hair Removal Appliances, Oral Care Appliances and Others segment. Based on the Type, the Hair Care Appliances market is bifurcated into Hair Dryers, Hair Straighteners and Hair Stylers segment; the Hair Removal Appliances Market is segmented into Epilators, Shavers, Clippers and Trimmer segments; the Oral Care Appliances Market is segmented into Powered Toothbrush and Other oral care segments. Based on the gender, the Personal Care Electrical Appliances market is segmented into Male and Female segments. The countries included in the report are U.S, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.

Key companies profiled in the report includes Remington Products, Conair Corporation, Groupe Seb, Colgate-Palmolive, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Helen Of Troy L.P., Homedics Inc. and Lion Corporation.

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6f9q55/north_america





