Mittwoch, 31.05.2017

WKN: 864655 ISIN: CA8849031056 Ticker-Symbol: TOC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters to Present at TD Securities Forum

Thomson Reuters to Present at the 2017 TD Securities Telecom & Media Forum

TORONTO, May 31, 2017 --Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Neil Masterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will present at the TD Securities Telecom & Media Forum on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 12:15 p.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward looking information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of http://www.thomsonreuters.com/.Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit http://www.thomsonreuters.com/.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

