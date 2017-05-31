The global aerospace titanium fasteners marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005685/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global aerospace titanium fasteners market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalaerospace titanium fastenersmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two application segments comprising of military aerospace and commercial aerospace, of which the military aerospace segment accounted for more than 61% of the market share in 2016.

"With the transformation of the aerospace industry, titanium fasteners have evolved to be prominently used in the aircraft manufacturing and assembly processes. These systems play a significant role in defining the design philosophy, longevity, and structural integrity of a number of aircraft metallic structures," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospace components research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global aerospace titanium fasteners market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Aerospace titanium fasteners market in the Americas

The Americas is home to few of the world's most renowned commercial aircraft and business jet manufacturers, which include Boeing, Bombardier, Gulfstream, and Embraer. Companies such as Boeing often engage in R&D projects with the manufacturers of aerospace fasteners. The US is making substantial investments in producing advanced fastening systems, which will be integrated across modern fighter jets and MEA such as Boeing 787.

North America extensively invests in aerospace titanium fasteners, and thus generates a very high demand for these fastening systems. Although, Brazil and Canada make some investments in the development of these fastening systems, yet the market is primarily dominated by the US.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Aerospace titanium fasteners market in EMEA

Europe has been at the forefront of commercial aviation innovations, particularly with the recent nanotechnology-based innovations depicting the lightweight and energy-efficiency characteristics for metal-based components. This presents a number of opportunities for the local manufacturers and stakeholders of aerospace fasteners. It develops advanced aerospace fasteners by unifying metallurgy with aeronautical excellence.

Although the European aviation sector is growing at a slower rate than in emerging economies, the region had a total of 4,610 commercial aircraft in 2015. In the next 20 years, these aircraft will be replaced by 7,570 aircraft. Similarly, due to a significant growth in passenger traffic, the Middle East is likely to have more than 3,310 aircraft deliveries by 2035. The growth in this region is provided primarily by the top four airlines, namely Emirates, Qatar, Etihad, and Saudia, which together account for 63% of the Middle East airlines market.

"The demand for aerospace titanium fasteners is anticipated to increase in proportion with the growth in aircraft fleet," says Avimanyu.

Aerospace titanium fasteners market in APAC

The market in APAC is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in number of new aircraft and growing passenger traffic. Significant economic growth during 2011-2016, has resulted in several new airline companies coming into service in the region. In addition, major aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing too, are expected to set up manufacturing facilities in this region.

Moreover, India and China, have initiated the planning and development of the fifth and sixth-generation fighter aircraft programs, such as the Tejas, Chengdu J-20, and the Shenyang J-31. Such initiatives will call for the increased development and procurement of titanium fasteners for both commercial and military aerospace.

The top vendors in the global aerospace titanium fasteners market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Alcoa

B&B Specialties

Cherry Aerospace

LISI AEROSPACE

Browse Related Reports:

Global Precision Runway Monitoring (PRM) System Market 2017-2021

Global Aviation Actuation System Market 2017-2021

Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like spaceaerospace, and defense. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005685/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com