VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CYP)(OTCBB: CYDVF)(FRANKFURT: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Don Mosher has been appointed to the position of Corporate Development for the Company.

Mr. Mosher has worked in the capital markets for 30 years, specializing in Venture Companies. He started his career as a financial adviser at Union Securities in Vancouver where he was introduced to the public markets, trading stocks listed on the Vancouver Stock Exchange. In 1998, Mr. Mosher went to work for a company called Napier Environmental Technologies, remaining with the company until 2004.

In 2004, Mr. Mosher started a business called B & D Capital Partners. The business funded Venture Companies in all sectors of business including mining, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, etc. Mr. Mosher previously held the position of CEO and President of Rodinia Minerals which was focused on exploring for lithium in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Don Huston, Cypress' President, stated: "It's a real pleasure to have Don Mosher join the team at Cypress as we continue to assess the tonnage, grade and chemistry of what is becoming a large mineralized zone of up-lifted lithium-rich mudstone and claystone on the east side of the Clayton Valley in Nevada. Don's wealth of knowledge in the capital markets as well as his history in the lithium space should prove to be beneficial for the Company going forward."

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to systematically exploring its properties for both a lithium-brine resource and expanding exploration relating to a lithium resource that exists within the large area of non-hectorite "claystone" discovered at surface that has seen recent high lithium assays recovered from these same "outcropping claystone".

Cypress Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium Projects location map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 35.0 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

DONALD C. HUSTON, President

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Contacts:

Cypress Development Corp.

Donald Huston

President

604-687-3376 or Toll Free: 800-567-8181



Cypress Development Corp.

Don Myers

Director

604-687-3376 or Toll Free: 800-567-8181

604-687-3119 (FAX)

info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com



