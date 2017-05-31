The Australian telco has signed a long-term contract to take all the output from a 70 MW solar farm near Emerald in a bid to rein in its energy costs, while the Queensland government has welcomed the company's solar commitment set to create 200 jobs.In order to hedge against wholesale electricity price spikes while helping to reduce emissions, Australia's telecommunications provider Telstra has decided to distance itself from the grid entering a long-term PPA for a 70 MW solar farm near Emerald in northern Queensland.The AU$100 million deal was signed with RES Australia, the Australian arm of the U.K. renewable energy giant, which will act as EPC on the project.Highlighting the fact that this would create 200 jobs in construction, the Queensland government welcomed Telstra's move.Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the company's commitment ...

