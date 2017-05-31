Marketing Leaders to Share Transformation Guidelines for 21st Century Success

Frost & Sullivan's Executive MindXchange events will provide a platform for marketing pioneers to explore ways to increase their top line revenue

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce a powerhouse line-up of marketing leaders set to share their best practices and transformation insights at the 18th Annual Digital Marketing: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, and Strategic Marketing Priorities: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange. Both events will take place from July 17-19th at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

Holly Rollo, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, RSA will present a Keynote, Lucky Seven: Seven Lessons Learned from the Transformation Trenches at the 18th Annual Digital Marketing: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange. Holly willreveal seven of the biggest lessons learned the hard way that you can apply in transforming your organization into the modern marketing machine that you envision. She will outline pitfalls to avoid when building a center of excellence model and share her practical advice for transforming teams.

Daniel De Castro, Senior Economist, Marketing, Innovation and Planning,Southern Company, will present a Capstone Keynote, The Pulse on Economic Growth - Focus on Market Fundamentals, at Strategic Marketing Priorities: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange. He will discuss the outlook for the U.S. and regional economy, recent economic developments, and implications for strategic marketing. De Castro will explore why it is important to monitor changes in the economy, as economics can improve decision-making and provide a more comprehensive view of business.

Matt Preschern, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, HCL Technologies, will present a Change Agent session, Scaling Account Based Marketing in a 21st Century World, at Strategic Marketing Priorities: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.He will explain how today's companies brand proposition and means of customer engagement have been transformed by the shift to digital, including the tremendous influx of data and a business environment that is mobile-first and always on. He will offer a framework to implement account-based marketing and provide insights on ABM as a means to trigger double-digit growth, reinforce brand equity and engage customers.

To register for theStrategic Marketing Priorities: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,or to view the event agenda and other information, please click here.

To register for the 18th Annual Digital Marketing: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,or to view the event agenda and other information, please click here.

The Strategic Marketing event will focus on strategy and growth and will provide a platform for senior marketing leaders to discuss ways to increase their top line revenue. This includes developing a growth globalization strategy, increasing brand awareness, and creating a customer-centric organization.

Frost & Sullivan's original marketing event, the 18th Annual Digital Marketing: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, will continue to offer digital marketing and communications professionals the tools they need to succeed in an age of disruptive digital marketing. It will also take place from July 17-19th at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

These highly interactive business to business events will offer marketing leaders and senior executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Case studies and best practices to help them leverage the latest insight-driven, customer-centric marketing strategies

to help them leverage the latest insight-driven, customer-centric marketing strategies Dynamic collaboration zones and discussions designed to foster the transformational thinking needed to succeed in digital marketing and strategic marketing

and discussions designed to foster the transformational thinking needed to succeed in digital marketing and strategic marketing Networking opportunities with peers leading the way in marketing's revolution

Do not miss out on this opportunity to learn from today's marketing thought leaders!

For more information, please emailevents.us@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications - Americas

P: +54 11 4777 5300

F: +54 11 4777 5300

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com