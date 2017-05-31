North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ to Acquire ALYI Cannabis Point of Sale System Technology and ALYI to Acquire Lithium IP Company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced a deal shift in the planned transaction with Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI). The change is a result of the impending acquisition of the controlling interest in USMJ by American Cannabis Innovations Conglomerated ("ACI"). The ACI acquisition is part of ACI's overall strategy to acquire early stage, undervalued businesses with intellectual properties validated by market tests, and commercial or consumer sales. ACI wants the ALYI Cannabis Point of Sale (POS) System to undergo further market testing before it stands alone under its own public listing. Accordingly, an agreement has been reached for USMJ to acquire the Cannabis POS technology outright without including a swap of ALYI equity, as previously contemplated. USMJ will conduct further pilot market testing of the Cannabis POS system to better prepare for a future spinoff and independent listing of a Cannabis POS system. Alternatively, ALYI has entered into an agreement to go a different direction acquiring a private Lithium Intellectual Property Company that has entered into a strategic agreement with Lithium Exploration Group, Inc. (USOTC: LEXG), among other strategic developments. Look for more updates soon on USMJ's plans for the Cannabis POS system and ALYI's new Lithium business strategy.

Learn More About USMJ: growusmj.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

North American Cannabis Holdings Contact:

Steven Rash

Phone: +1-972-528-0162

Email: Info@growusmj.com

SOURCE: North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.