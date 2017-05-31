Dutch 3D-Printer Firm, FELIXprinters, Picks MRPEasy

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FELIXprinters, a Dutch 3D printer maker, has selected MRPEasy to manage manufacturing processes of its award-winning printers.

"To keep up with the growing demand of orders, and to optimize the purchasing process, we had to invest in a modern and flexible production planning system. At the end of our research, we've chosen MRPEasy because it perfectly syncs with our (online) requirements; particularly beneficial for us is the seamless integration with our online order system, Magento," said Guillaume Feliksdal, CEO of FELIXprinters.

MRPEasy is an easy-to-use, cloud-based production planning (MRP) software platform for small and medium-sized manufacturers. The business model is subscription-based, removing clients' up- front costs, which are often a barrier for new and smaller manufacturing companies.

"Over the last years, we have seen good growth from all continents covering most industries - from food and beverage to pharma and high tech. It is always an honor to be picked by a cutting edge industry leader, like FELIXprinters," said Konstantin Klugman, User Experience Manager at MRPEasy.

About FELIXprinters

The 2010-founded FELIXprinters is a pioneer in developing and selling premium desktop 3D printers. Guillaume and Wilgo Feliksdal, father and son, started the business from their homes, but are now located in an office in IJsselstein, The Netherlands.



FELIXprinters' focus is to create products that are fit for purpose, easy to operate and upgradable. 'Fit for purpose' is clearly noticeable in the firm's award-winning design - there is not a single unnecessary bolt, screw or tube. FELIXprinters has an international network with more than 50 resellers located all around the world.



About MRPEasy

MRPEasy is one of the first in the world to offer production planning software as a service (SaaS) for small and midsize manufacturers. MRPEasy provides the main MRP (manufacturing resource planning) functionality of SAP, Epicor or Microsoft Dynamics for small and medium sized manufacturers - enabling them to benefit from modern software without tying down massive resources for implementation and operation. MRPEasy has several hundred manufacturing customers in 40+ countries ranging from Malaysia and Australia to the UK, USA and Canada.

