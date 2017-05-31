Asia Pacific Beer Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific Beer Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The Asia Pacific beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Based on categories, the beer market is classified into light beer and strong beer. The strong beer market holds larger market share in terms of value.

The overall light beer market is fading out due to changing preferences of consumers towards wine and other alcoholic beverages. Light beer market would grow at CAGR of 7.5% during 2016-2022. Strong beer market would grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is analyzed based on packaging methods such as canned beers, bottled beers and draught beers. The canned beer market would witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The draught beer market would witness steady progress and would grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016-2022. The segment is expected to generate revenue of $29.4 billion by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Beer Systems in Asia-Pacific. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Light Beer and Strong Beer. Based on Production, the market is segmented into Macro Brewery and Micro Brewery. Based on Category, the market is segmented into Premium Category, Super Premium Category, and Normal Category. Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Canned Beer, Bottled Beer, and Draught Beer. The report also covers country wise segmentation of Beer market. The countries included in the report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key companies profiled in the report includes Heinekin N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Group, Diageo Plc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and United Breweries Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Asia Pacific Beer Market- By Product Type

4. Asia Pacific Beer Market - By Production

5. Asia Pacific Beer Market - By Category

6. Asia Pacific Beer Market - By Packaging

7. Asia Pacific Beer Market - By Geography

8. Company Profiles

- Heinekin N.V.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev.

- Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

- Carlsberg Group

- Diageo Plc.

- Molson Coors Brewing Company

- Boston Beer Company

- Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and

- United Breweries Group

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64qllb/asia_pacific_beer





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716