WYNCOTE, PA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - IDP, a premier provider of bureau reporting services and developer of SaaS core systems and for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment, is pleased to announce Richard Maher has joined the company as vice president of sales, responsible for driving sales activities, overseeing new customer acquisition, and accelerating revenue growth.

"IDP's growing portfolio of scalable, modular products and services offers the perfect solution for insurers looking to gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing industry," said Maher. "The ability to match insurers with the right core business and outsource appropriate services is a strength I will look to exploit to help IDP customers achieve greater flexibility and efficiency."

Prior to joining IDP, Maher held senior positions at IBM Cognos, SAP, Oracle and Performance Architects, and also spent several years at AIG in the management and oversight of customer claims administration. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a MBA from Duquesne University.

"Richard's years of experience handling complex sales, establishing solid customer relationships, and building a strong knowledge of business intelligence (BI) and business analytics will be invaluable as IDP launches new product and partnership initiatives," said Steven Craig, SVP Sales & Marketing for IDP. "Richard is a key part of our plan to grow and diversify the IDP customer base and to drive future market expansion."

A market-leader for years, IDP's comprehensive bureau reporting service submits statistical data to all major rating bureaus, enabling insurers to gain efficiencies and redirect resources to revenue-generating initiatives. IDP's component-based, scalable SaaS core systems provide solutions for policy, billing, and claims, as well as rating, reporting, reinsurance, and portals for agents and insureds, which support new business growth, streamline processing, and produce operational cost savings.

About IDP

IDP provides SaaS core systems and services, and comprehensive bureau reporting services for property and casualty (P&C) industry. Since 1949, IDP has been a strategic technology partner for carriers, program administrators, and residual market plans to support new business growth, streamline processing, and produce operational cost savings. For more information, visit www.idpnet.com or call 800-523-6725.

