Enerteck Corporation Announces the Completion of a Proof of Performance Demonstration for Fort Bend County, Texas, I.S.D. Bus Fleet

STAFFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / EnerTeck Corporation (OTC PINK: ETCK) (the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, EnerTeck Chemical Corp. ("ECC"), working with its distributor, EnerBurn, LLC, has successfully completed a performance test of the Company's principal product, EnerBurn®, for the Fort Bend County, Texas Independent School District (ISD).

Along with Fort Bend ISD personnel, ECC monitored the performance of two EnerBurn® treated buses during the three month performance period. Detailed data was compiled regarding fuel efficiency and compared to historical data compiled by the bus company prior to the use of EnerBurn®. This data was then analyzed for the customer by ECC as a statistical model, which provided the client with actual historical fuel trends which in this case achieved fuel economy in excess of 14% for the two buses.

Gary Aman, the Company's CEO, stated, "Performance demonstrations of this type provide the customer with much needed information concerning the operation of their equipment. We know the usage of EnerBurn® will reduce diesel fuel consumption and are so confident that we are prepared to prove it with a prospective customer's own data. Our statistical analysis model removes any doubt relative to EnerBurn's effectiveness under real world operating conditions." He further stated, "This technology not only will reduce fuel consumption, but it also will reduce emissions from the buses and will extend the life of the engines."

About EnerTeck Corporation

EnerTeck Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EnerTeck Chemical Corp., specializes in the sales and marketing of a fuel borne catalytic engine treatment for diesel engines known as EnerBurn®.

