North America Baby Food Market 2016-2022: Increasing Sale of Counterfeit Products is Becoming Major Concern for Baby Food Manufacturers - Research and Markets

The North America baby food market has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years, majorly due to rising count of working women population, and their demand for good nutrition for their babies. To address the concerns of the working mothers, manufacturing of baby food under strict health and safety standards has helped in creating the difference and has led to the widespread adoption of packaged baby foods. Baby food is gaining prominence in the high-income groups, as baby food is considered trendy and adds to the status of the people. The present market sentiment is about organic food and the demand for the same has been unprecedented. Therefore, the organic baby food segment is growing at a significant pace.

Small grocery retailers nevertheless hold a relatively smaller market share within the North America market scenario, which would eventually change and this segment would also grow rapidly. Other distribution channels include discounters, non-grocery retailers, and non-store retailing.

Existence of Counterfeit products in the market is affecting the demand for Baby food market. Increasing sale of counterfeit products is becoming major concern for baby food manufacturers, as it is damaging their reputation and goodwill, and consumers are also getting doubtful to purchase the product due to its genuinety. This product does not comply with the food safety regulations as well.

The report highlights the adoption of Baby Food in North America. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Dried baby food, Milk formula, Prepared baby food and Other Baby Food. Based on Distribution Channel, the Baby Food market is segmented into Super Markets, Hyper Markets, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers and Others. The countries included in the report are U.S, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.

Key Companies profiled in the report includes Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company, Mead Johnson, Hero Group, Campbell, Bellamy's Australia and Frieslandcampina.

