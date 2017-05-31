CHEYENNE, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- PM&E, Inc. (OTC: PMEA) is pleased to announce an update on the spinoff and stock dividend payment(s) for SUNCETIX.

In order to receive dividend payments in the form of shares of SUNCETIX, there will be no need to contact the transfer agent as this will happen automatically to all registered Shareholders on June 30th 2017. The payout date will be July 7, 2017.

The company is providing a stock dividend of its solar division SUNCETIX: http://www.suncetix.com to all registered shareholders. The new corporation EMERGING SOLAR LTD. will be operated by Thomas Hamilton and will focus on markets of renewable energies in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

After the stock dividend transaction has been completed, the next step will be to convert PMEA shares to shares of SEIL and the company will provide a cutoff date for this process as well in the next press release.

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "We continue to have questions about the conversion from PMEA to SEIL, so let me lay it out in the simplest terms possible. The conversion will have nothing to do with market cap or price per share. The conversion is simply an eight to one conversion. For every eight shares of PMEA held, shareholders will receive one share of Seilon, Inc. Upon completion, holding company Seilon, Inc. will have a media and broadcasting company expected to generate significant revenues and the aircraft division EVADA Aircraft that will move quickly toward production as soon as possible. In addition, Seilon, Inc. is entertaining other business opportunities in the cannabis industry."

Mr. Bourne finished with, "We know that this transition can be somewhat frustrating, but we encourage everyone to focus on the big picture and what we are doing for long term success. Once these two transactions have been completed, we have a bright future ahead with millions if not tens of millions of dollars in revenue potential sooner than most might think. We will follow up with the investment community soon with the target date for final conversion of PMEA shares."

Web site (PM&E Inc.): http://www.pme-holding.com

Web Site (SEILON Inc.): http://seilon-group.com

Web Site (M24 TV): http://www.maghreb24tv.com/tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PME-Inc-432293210274534/

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/110058910223174354829?hl=fr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PMEA_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUUREk7BtuTwfWVQEgBDqnA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10877337

Safe Harbor

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Mr. Joseph Bourne

President / CEO

001 (307) 392-4771

contact@pme-holding.com



