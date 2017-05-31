TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Chess Supersite Corporation's (OTC PINK: CHZP) Management confirms its participation in its Chess Stars' tournament in Orlando, Florida on June 9-11. This Tournament is organized with the Central Florida Chess Club. Chess Stars will have its own booth featuring "Choose Your Moves and Win"™ contests.

Chess Supersite Corporation's Management confirms its participation in its Chess Stars' tournament in Orlando, Florida on June 9-11. This Tournament is organized together with the Central Florida Chess Club, which successfully had been running this tournament under the name Sunshine Open. Chess Stars will have its own booth featuring "Choose Your Moves and Win" ™ Contests. It is the first time ever that the live chess tournament will have a new form of the chess competition -- "Choose Your Moves and Win" contests offered to ALL participants as a part of their entry fee paid to participate in the main tournament.

Another enhancement is the use of four DGT electronic boards so the top four games will be broadcasted on our site.

After the last round there will be a formal Prize ceremony, where the winners would receive awards for the main tournament featuring prizes for top Ladies and Seniors as well, plus Contests' winners!

To view more information about this upcoming tournament: http://www.chesssupersitecorp.com/about-us.html

About Chess Supersite Corp.

Chess Supersite Corp. is a publicly traded company, trading symbol: CHZP on the OTC Market Group, whose primary business is the development and operation of the chess portal www.chesssupersite.com -- a comprehensive chess portal featuring state-of-the-art playing zone, broadcasts of the major tournaments, intuitive mega database, chess skilled contests and much more. Additional information can be accessed on the company's website www.chesssupersitecorp.com

