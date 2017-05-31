Times Higher Education Innovation & Impact Summit - PolyU Showcases High-impact Innovative Research and Teaching

HONG KONG, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 200 participants, including influential higher education and industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policy-makers around the globe, gather in Hong Kong this week to empower universities' economic and social impact through innovative research and teaching.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517955/Times_Higher_Education_Summit_PolyU.jpg )



In the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit, co-hosted by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and THE, participants will engage in a series of thought-provoking panel discussions on best practices and case studies on how to enhance impact.

PolyU Showcase

The Summit commences today (31 May) with a PolyU Showcase, highlighting four areas of PolyU innovations with great impact on the economy and society while uplifting university-industry partnership. The four areas featured in the Showcase are:

1. Space, aviation and railway

PolyU researchers shared how they developed space, and developed optical fibre sensing system for railway monitoring and automation technologies in enhancing aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.

2. Sustainable urban development

New technologies for developing smart cities, such as construction process simulation technology and position technologies to enhance construction safety are showcased.

3. Human-centered innovation

PolyU has applied human-centered innovation in genetics research in healthcare, and advanced solutions to the development of the garment industry. One of the impactful research on Asian head and face shapes has changed the world's perception of sizing, benefiting a host of industries that create products such as sunglasses and helmets.

4. Hospitality

PolyU has been pioneering teaching innovations in global hotel and tourism management. Participants visited the state-of-the-art hotel and hospitality laboratories and the world's first purpose-built teaching-and-research hotel, Hotel ICON.

Thought-provoking Summit discussions

On 1-2 June, participants will gain insights into how universities innovate to address the grand challenges, translate research into business and turn ideas into impact.

World-class innovators and entrepreneurs delivering keynote addresses include: Mr Charles Chen Yidan, core founder of Tencent Holdings Limited and founder of Yidan Prize; Dr Hermann Hauser, co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners; Dr Candace Johnson, founder/co-founder SES, Loral-Teleport Europe, Europe Online, VATM, GTWN, OWNSAT, Success Europe; and Mr Greg Simon, former executive director, White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force.

For details, please visit the official website: https://goo.gl/kedVru

Press Contact

Ms Denise Wong

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs Office, PolyU

Telephone: +(852)-3400-2131/9842-6002

E-mail: denise.wf.wong@polyu.edu.hk

