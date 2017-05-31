North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Molecular Diagnostics is used to identify or monitor biomarkers associated with any particular diseases or conditions. This test could also help in detecting and quantifying the presence of specific bacteria and viruses. These devices help surgeons in deciding that which therapy would work best on different patients. Molecular Diagnostics detect the diseases by analyzing RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) or DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) in humans. These diagnostics are mainly used for clinical testing devices that are supplied in clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and research institutes.



The Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of Product & Services, Technology, Application, End-user and Region. Based on Product & Services, the market is segmented into instruments, reagents & Kits, and software & services. Reagents & Kits is expected to gather largest share in the market due to rising demand of reagents in clinical centers and diagnostics centers. Based on Technology, market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Hybridization, Microarray, DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into six types such as Infectious diseases molecular testing, Molecular oncology testing, Inherited diseases molecular testing, Identity testing, Tissue type testing and Pharmacogenetics testing. Infectious Diseases includes Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG), Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Tuberculosis (TB), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Tuberculosis (TB), Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and other infectious diseases. On the other hand, oncology is further divided into Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and others. The infectious diseases molecular testing is mostly preferred in the hospitals and clinical centers. Based on End-User, the market is segmented into i clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and research institutes. Based on Country, market is segmented into US, Canada and Mexico.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market



5. Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology



6. Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application



7. Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market by End User



8. Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market by Country



9. Company Profiles



- Abbott Laboratories

- Qiagen N.V

- Roche Diagnostics

- Grifols

- Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

- Becton Dickinson and Company

- Danaher Corporation



