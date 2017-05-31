Des Hague of Hague Enterprises Chosen as OHLEsport Board Chairman

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / OHLEsport announced today that Des Hague, Co-Founder and CEO of Hague Enterprises (www.hagueenterprises.com), a Colorado-based investment and advisory firm, was elected as new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Denver-based OHLEsport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLE, a revolutionary soccer skills development system.

"Speaking for everyone at Hague Enterprises, we are excited about launching The OHLE. We see The OHLE Program as a revolutionary soccer development tool that will greatly enhance soccer skills for players of all ages," stated Hague, adding, "I am honored to have been named as Chairman and look forward to working with the team and founding family to make The OHLE a household name. 2018 is going to be a break out year."

"Having Des engaged is a big win for OHLEsport," said Robert Ohle, Founding Partner of OHLEsport and board member. "In the initial time we have been together, we are extremely impressed with the thoughts, ideas and connections Des has been able to mobilize. Having someone who has been successful in launching many brands globally gives everyone here a big boost and has energized the entire organization," concluded Ohle.

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to the advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The OHLE, the ultimate soccer development program that helps every soccer player to develop the "first touch," which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. In the past, the first touch on the soccer ball was very time consuming and a difficult skill to teach. Now, with The OHLE, you can teach proper passing techniques, accurate traps, and quick touch moves, along with team drills.

Hague Enterprises, LLC is a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. The firm provides business advisory services, expansion, start-up and turn around venture capital investment opportunities, executive mentorship, consulting and leadership development programs led by the firm's preeminent business thought leaders.

For more information, visit: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aegis-enterprises-llc#/entity, www.deshague.com, and www.deshaguenews.com.

Des Hague - https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague/

