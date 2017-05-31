The project is the first phase of a 25 MW hybrid PV-thermal project that will be located near Bo, the second largest city in country.

Sierra Leone-based independent power producer Solar Era Holdings, a unit of Africa Growth Energy Solutions, is seeking EPC contractors for a 5 MW PV project in Bo, Sierra Leone. According to the US Trade Development Agency (USTDA) interested project developers must submit their offers by June 16, 2017.

The project is the first phase of a 25 MW hybrid PV-diesel power project, for which a feasibility study is currently being conducted by Power Engineers, Incorporated. USTDA is currently supporting the development of Phase 1 and the launch of Phase 2 with a grant ...

