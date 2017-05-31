Technavio market research analysts forecast the global aviation actuation system marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006048/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global aviation actuation system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global aviation actuation system marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists hydraulic aviation actuation systems, electric aviation actuation systems, and pneumatic aviation actuation systems as the three major product segments.

"The growing air traffic and the increase in the number of commercial aircraft will simultaneously result in a higher procurement of actuation systems. This will drive the growth of the global aviation actuation systems market during the forecast period," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace components research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global aviation actuation system market:

Innovations in seat actuation systems gaining traction

Demand for automation and fly-by-wire technology

Increasing number of airplanes

Innovations in seat actuation systems gaining traction

Seat actuation systems are an essential part of aircraft cabins. Modern seat actuation systems are designed in such a way that would facilitate skull and lower back support. This would help in avoiding neck and back pain and ensuring the right seating positions for passengers over long haul air travel.

An increase in the number of airlines and a simultaneous rise in the demand for lightweight seat designs with less noise and little maintenance have been witnessed in the past few years. The growth of the global aircraft seat actuation system market is also catalyzed by increasing aircraft orders, premium activities for passengers, and convenient seating designs. These factors enable safer and efficient pilot operation. Such innovations in seat actuation systems of aircraft are expected to act as a growth driver for the market during the forecast period.

Demand for automation and fly-by-wire technology

The autopilot system is considered a safety aid when the aircraft flies through clouds and during conditions of low visibility and congested airspace. According to FAA norms, the autopilot is mandatory when a single pilot is operating the aircraft. The implementation of current technology autopilot systems is certified by FAA at a low cost. The organization encourages the development and installation of the autopilot system in aircraft to enhance safety. Autopilot manufacturers are investing in the development of new digital smart autopilots that can be installed in a variety of aircraft without additional certifications, which carry high costs.

"Aircraft automation enhances the flight's efficiency and operational safety, which is especially important for commercial airlines. This system is also implemented with an objective to cut down on operating costs for greater profits," says Avimanyu.

Increasing number of airplanes

The global aviation market is experiencing an exponential increase in the number of passengers using aircraft. Hence, it is increasingly important for airport authorities to organize their facilities in a such a manner that the amount of time consumed for scanning a passenger at the entry terminal is minimal while ensuring proper execution of the process at the same time.

The increase in air traffic in APAC, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East would result in a 5.8% annual growth in revenue passenger kilometers in the next 20 years. This would lead to increased investments in the maintenance and development of aircraft, which will subsequently drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aerospace Titanium Fasteners Market 2017-2021

Global Airport Walkway Market 2017-2021

Global Aircraft Electric Taxiing Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like spaceaerospace, and defense. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006048/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com