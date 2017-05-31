Special aircraft livery celebrating the partnership unveiled

Data study by easyJet and Europcar found car hire has increased by 36% in past five years

Today the two partners announced a two year extension to their existing partnership which has been in place for 13 years. Since the partnership began in 2003, millions of customers have hired a car with Europcar through easyJet and have taken advantage of exclusive rates on rental services including the Lowest Price Guarantee and receiving a great service across all of the 31 countries the airline flies to.

To celebrate the extension to this long term relationship, easyJet has created a special Europcar livery on four of its aircraft that will fly across the airline's European network. The first of these aircraft was unveiled at London Luton Airport by easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall and Europcar Group CEO Caroline Parot.

A recent data study by easyJet, Europe's leading airline, and Europcar Group, the European leader in vehicle rental services, has revealed customers feel more confident to hire a car and drive in Europe than ever before with 36% more customers hiring a car with Europcar through easyJet in 2016 compared to five years ago.

Carolyn McCall, easyJet Chief Executive said:

"It's never been easier to book flights and car hire together and this is clearly demonstrated with more and more people using this service every year.

"We're really pleased to announce the extension of our partnership which will ensure that we can continue to give our customers the lowest prices on their European car hire in the years to come. We are excited about the future innovations which will make travel easier for our passengers"

Europcar CEO Caroline Parot commented;

"Over the years, Europcar and easyJet have constantly innovated in order to generate unique value to customers. By providing complementary services, our partnership contributes to customer loyalty over the long term. In the years to come, we look forward to further improving the value and service delivered to easyJet customers through the forthcoming release of more exciting new innovations, addressing more mobility needs."

Since beginning their exclusive partnership in 2003, Europcar and easyJet have constantly innovated to provide top of the line mobility solutions at exclusively discounted prices to all easyJet customers and have delivered a number of firsts.. This started with being the first in Europe to offer a fully integrated dynamic booking path allowing customers to book their flight and car in one single transaction and payment, through to being the first car rental and airline partners to offer an exclusive customer charter and service guarantee.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners.

The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe's leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe's most popular routes than any other airline. easyJet carries 75 million passengers annually, of which around 20% are travelling on business. easyJet flies over 250 aircraft on more than 800 routes to over 130 airports across 31 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in seven countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports a number of local charities and also has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £8m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

The airline takes sustainability seriously. easyJet invests in the latest technology, operates efficiently and fills most of its seats which means that an easyJet passenger's carbon footprint is 22% less than a passenger on a traditional airline, flying the same aircraft on the same route.

