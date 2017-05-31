Aprima Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Award for its Outstanding Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Platform

Aprima boasts industry-leading client retention rate of 98% due to its dedication to providing best-in-class technologies and reliable customer support

SANTA CLARA, California, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Aprima® Medical Software, Inc. receives the 2017 United States Product Leadership Award for its flagship ambulatory revenue cycle management (RCM) platform. It ably addresses customers' demand for wider margins by offering superior collection efficiency, eligibility checking and error-free claims processing. Its range of RCM solutions covers the entire value chain, including patient access, clinical documentation, claims processing, denials management and outcomes measurement, thereby encouraging US ambulatory practices to completely outsource their RCM departments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517952/Frost__Sullivan_Aprima_Medical_Software_Award.jpg

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2qjET1z

"Many medical practices lack the time and expertise to manage appeals and other billing issues that can result in losses of thousands of dollars every month," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Koustav Chatterjee. "Aprima RCM provides that focus and expertise, partnering with each practice to help increase reimbursements, speed up payment time, and reduce denials and underpayments."

Furthermore, the company's account management team helps practices identify coding omissions and compares payments to payer contracted allowable to help prevent underpayments. The team also assesses denials and offers regulatory support. On average, Aprima RCM customers are paid significantly faster than other RCM services and industry benchmarks.

Aprima's technology, along with advisory services, allows these practices to reduce average account receivable (A/R) durations, enhance corporate revenues and optimize regulatory compliance with regard to:

ICD 10 transition

Integration of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS') rules

Prepayment audits

Adherence to physician quality reporting system (PQRS) reporting objectives

Aprima consolidates the pricing for most RCM components and enhances customers' margins on collection because they are not required to invest in multiple external RCM vendors. This lowers the operational expenditure on RCM design and deployment.

Aprima's claims engine has more than 20 million edits and a 98% clean claims rate. On average, physician practices that leverage the Aprima RCM platform improve collection efficiency by 7% to 9% and revenue up to 29%.

"Aprima is the RCM vendor of choice of numerous independent and hospital-owned physician practices, serving 70 specialties and sub-specialties in the United States. Its client retention rate of 98% is the best in the industry, and the result of its commitment to developing superior technologies and offering best-in-class customer support," noted Koustav. "Overall, its top-class RCM platform, customer acquisition strategy for new accounts, and evidence-based product enhancements for existing accounts will ensure its continued success through 2020."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Aprima® Medical Software, Inc.

Aprima provides innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM), population health and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices. For nearly two decades, the company has delivered quality solutions that have helped tens of thousands of users enhance patient care and satisfaction, as well as improve their practices' bottom lines. Its EHR/PM solution sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility, thanks to its single application, single database and customizable design that adapts automatically to individual physician workflows. Aprima has a proven track record of compliance with government initiatives, such as Meaningful Use and ICD-10, and has been awarded pre-validation status for NCQA PCMH recognition. The company is based in Richardson, Texas and performs all development, support, implementation and RCM services from within the U.S. To learn more about how Aprima can help your practice, please visit www.aprima.com, call us at 844 4APRIMA or email us at info@aprima.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Clarissa Castaneda

P: 210.477.8481

F: 210.348.1003

E: clarissa.castaneda@frost.com

Joy Dinaro

Amendola Communications for Aprima

P: 847.809.0406

E: JDiNaro@ACMarketingPR.com