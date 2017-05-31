Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company™, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting, June 2-6 at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA (exhibition dates: June 3-6).

Median Technologies will share and showcase its offering for imaging solutions and services in clinical trials, featuring both its iBiopsy® [1] platform and its Lesion Management Solution (LMS) imaging platform, at booth #7113.

For the first time at an oncology conference, Median will present its iBiopsy® platform. iBiopsy®, or Imaging Biomarker PhenotypingSystem, is a groundbreaking imaging platform that combines non-invasive image biomarkers with phenomics. This unique combination of science and technology is at the very core of precision medicine because it can provide insights into development of novel therapies and individualized treatment strategies. Remarkably, iBiopsy® can measure disease and treatment response without an invasive and costly biopsy.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world's premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics™ to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris' Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

1 iBiopsy® is an Investigation Device; Limited to United States law to investigational use.

