North America Fluid Management Systems & Accessories Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Fluid Management Systems & Accessories Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

A fluid management system is used to balance body fluid in order to prevent complications associated with undesired levels of fluid in the body. Additionally, today is also used in diagnosis of critical medical conditions relatively early. Fluid management systems perform functions such as fluid irrigation, fluid warming, fluid filtration, fluid deficit monitoring, and others.

North America held maximum market share within the global landscape in 2015 and the growth is attributed to the growing aging and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the number of dialysis centers, rising usage of single-use disposable accessories, and advancements in technologies. With the significant growth in the cases of cancer, the demand and adoption of endoscopic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures would have significant impact on the North American region during the forecast period.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fluid Management Systems and Fluid Management Accessories. Fluid Management Systems is segmented into Standalone Systems and Integrated Systems. Standalone Systems is further divided into Dialyzers, Insufflators, Suction/Evacuation & Irrigation Systems, Fluid Waste Management Systems, Fluid Warming Systems, and Others. Fluid Management Accessories is further divided into Catheters, Bloodlines, Tubing Sets, Pressure Monitoring Lines, Pressure Transducer, Valves, Connectors, and Fittings, Suction Canisters, Cannulas, and Other Fluid Management Accessories. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Urology, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopy, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Cardiology, Neurology, Dentistry & Otoscopy, and Others.

Based on country, North America Fluid Management Systems & Accessories market is segmented into US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America. US remained the dominant region in the North America Fluid Management Systems & Accessories market in 2015. Canada and Mexico would witness promising CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Fluid Management Systems & Accessories market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fresenius Medical Care, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun, Smiths Group Plc., Baxter International Inc., Ecolab and AngioDynamics Inc.

