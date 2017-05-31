NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- The first New York solo exhibition featuring the work of photographer Hilary Swift debuts on June 22nd at the Quin, located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. The exhibition, titled "Time In-Between" is curated by DK Johnston and highlights images that capture surprising portraits and intimate moments of life in New York. Swift is a frequent contributor to The New York Times national, political and metro desks. It's the fleeting moments "in-between" assignments that energize Swift's artistic life, however, and these images are the focus of the exhibition.

Swift is a young rising star in a field in which female photojournalists remain in the minority. A Vermont native, she has focused on documenting politics, social issues and breaking news based out of New York City -- even as she has preserved a wide-eyed appreciation for the everyday moments and the diverse population that makes the city so extraordinary.

Swift earned her bachelor's degree in visual journalism from the Brooks Institute in Ventura, CA, and interned at newspapers including The Reno Gazette Journal and The Free-Lance Star, before landing at The New York Times. She has accumulated a range of awards from the very start of her career, including the Getty Reportage Emerging Talent Award, Pictures if the Year International, and Joop Swart Masterclass Nominee.

Quin Arts curator DK Johnston commented, "Hilary has a keen eye for recognizing the power of portraits or images that capture unguarded moments. It's remarkable to see an artist at such a young age who can move from covering the campaign trail or breaking news for The New York Times -- to exposing the beauty of everyday moments in the city."

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, commented, "Hilary Swift brings quintessential New York moments to life -- and that's a perfect fit for the Quin. We've been honored to welcome artists from around the world to join our Quin Arts program, but it's a special honor to have a New Yorker in the house."

Of her own work, Hilary Swift adds, "The photographs I'm most drawn to find a way to create empathy and understanding. Images communicate with people in ways that words and speeches can't. They provide proof where doubt can lay and preserve memory when we start to forget."

The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company. For more information on Quin Arts, visit www.thequinhotel.com.

About the Quin

The Quin, New York City's quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture.

About Quin Arts

The Quin Arts program makes art and its creators accessible, intimately connecting guests with New York culture and its creative community through a bi-monthly exhibition series, interactive artist salons, a remarkable permanent collection, and special features. Curated by DK Johnston, previous exhibits include Light Waves by award-winning photographer Robert Malmberg, Creative Chaos by Corno, an exclusive preview of Eric Zener's land series, and Heritage -- a collection of iconic photography from Burt Glinn, Erich Hartmann, Dennis Stock, and Elliott Erwitt, presented in partnership with Magnum Photos.

About Highgate:

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle.

