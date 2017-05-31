

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Media reports, quoting White House officials, noted Wednesday that the United States might pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.



The same day, Trump said on Twitter that he will be announcing his decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. The tweet was completed with his election campaign slogan 'Make America Great Again!'



Pulling America out of the 2015 deal, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, was one of the promises Trump made during the run-up to the presidential election.



The world is anxiously awaiting Trump's decision as a U.S. withdrawal will put the ground-breaking agreement, which aims to reduce global carbon emissions, in jeopardy.



The United States is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, and being a party to the global agreement binds it to adhere to the emissions cut laid out in it.



The G7 summit last week failed to make progress on narrowing differences on climate change, as President Trump said he is still reviewing his government's position whether to scrap the involvement in the Paris Agreement.



The leaders of the group of rich nations Friday pressed Trump to hold the U.S. to agreements signed in Paris, but Trump said his administration has not yet decided whether or not to endorse them.



The United States is one of the 147 countries that have ratified the accord, which entered into force in November.



Tuesday, in his first major speech on climate change as UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres told students, business leaders and academics at the New York University Stern School of Business that climate change is 'undeniable' and urged world leaders to 'stay the course' even if a government 'doubts' the need for the historic Paris deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX